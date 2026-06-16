Crane $CR Holdings Trimmed by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,124 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 621,250 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up 34.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.20% of Crane worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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