Crane $CR Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 289,020.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,448,773,000 after buying an additional 7,852,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Crane by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $552,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Crane News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Neutral Sentiment: A report reviewing analyst questions from Crane’s (CR) second-quarter earnings call was published, but the available headline provides no new guidance, material estimate changes or other developments likely to significantly move the stock. Crane’s previously reported results were strong, with quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings exceeding consensus estimates. 5 revealing analyst questions from Crane’s Q2 earnings call

A report reviewing analyst questions from second-quarter earnings call was published, but the available headline provides no new guidance, material estimate changes or other developments likely to significantly move the stock. Crane’s previously reported results were strong, with quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings exceeding consensus estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Crane NXT NYSE: CXT reported second-quarter sales of $493.2 million, up 22% year over year, and raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $4.22-$4.42. However, CXT is a separate publicly traded company from Crane Co. (CR), so these results should not be treated as a direct earnings catalyst for CR. Crane NXT Q2 Sales Rise 22 Percent to $493 Million

reported second-quarter sales of $493.2 million, up 22% year over year, and raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $4.22-$4.42. However, CXT is a separate publicly traded company from Crane Co. (CR), so these results should not be treated as a direct earnings catalyst for CR. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about a collapsed construction crane being removed from the Cooper River are unrelated to Crane Co. (CR) and do not appear to affect its operations or financial outlook. Collapsed crane cleared from Cooper River

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $159.58 and a 1 year high of $230.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.33.

View Our Latest Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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