First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,407 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Crane worth $101,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crane by 403.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Crane by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,206 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $159.58 and a one year high of $230.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.08 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2550 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Tullis sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $319,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $760,025. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $240.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson set a $255.00 price target on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

About Crane

Crane Company is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers in aerospace, defense and process industries. Founded in 1855 by Richard Teller Crane, the company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and serves markets around the world. Its Aerospace & Electronics business makes products and systems used in commercial and military aircraft, including sensing and control technologies, power solutions and microwave components. Its Process Flow Technologies business supplies pumps, valves and related equipment for managing the movement and control of fluids in industrial applications.

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