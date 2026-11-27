State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,087 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 1,529,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.70% of Crane worth $319,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crane by 24.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,270 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $61,777,000 after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crane by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 216,636 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 241.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,622 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $255.00 target price on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $240.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $242.00.

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Crane Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CR stock opened at $213.44 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.34. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.08 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 12.41%. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2550 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Crane's payout ratio is 17.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, Director James Tullis sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $319,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $760,025. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

About Crane

Crane Company is a diversified industrial manufacturer serving customers in aerospace and electronics, as well as process industries. Founded in 1855 by Richard Teller Crane, the company has a long history of developing engineered products for demanding commercial and industrial applications. Its Aerospace & Electronics businesses provide components and systems used in commercial and military aircraft, while its Process Flow Technologies businesses make products such as valves, pumps and related equipment for controlling and moving fluids.

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