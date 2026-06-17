Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 21,017.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,713 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of Dover worth $51,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dover alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,266,951,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,797 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,319,978,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $684,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $562,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,623,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $512,169,000 after acquiring an additional 235,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dover from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Trading Up 1.0%

Dover stock opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here