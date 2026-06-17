Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13,888 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $921,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

ROP stock opened at $337.33 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $575.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $373.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here