Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 27,313 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,593 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $130,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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