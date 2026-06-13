Crcm LP Reduces Stock Position in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Crcm LP lessened its stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 770,277 shares during the quarter. GRAIL makes up about 31.0% of Crcm LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crcm LP owned approximately 2.75% of GRAIL worth $91,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GRAIL by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. purchased a new stake in GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

GRAIL Stock Down 0.5%

GRAIL stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.15. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In related news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,001,117.04. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 45,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,286,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,012,596.48. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 232,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GRAL. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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GRAIL Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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