Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE APD opened at $290.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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