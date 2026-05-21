Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3,732.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $310.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook.

A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand.

Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand. Neutral Sentiment: One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Texas Instruments Stock Rally Amid AI Boom Sparks Overvaluation Concerns— Value Rank Tumbles

One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and rising bond yields weighed on semiconductor and growth stocks overall, which may have limited upside for TXN despite its company-specific momentum. Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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