Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $522.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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