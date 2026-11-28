Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 282,656 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Credo Technology Group worth $164,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,886 shares of the company's stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,051 shares of the company's stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,602 shares of the company's stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 8.0%

CRDO opened at $115.34 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $308.67. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Chi Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $5,333,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,662,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,108,650.21. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Brennan sold 16,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,532,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,600,830 shares in the company, valued at $243,134,060.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 352,538 shares of company stock valued at $67,200,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore set a $292.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.33.

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Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed connectivity products for data centers and other communications networks. Its solutions are designed to move data efficiently across electrical and optical connections, supporting applications such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications. The company's products include semiconductor devices such as digital signal processors and serializer/deserializer (SerDes) components, as well as active electrical cables and optical connectivity solutions.

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