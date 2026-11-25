Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,596 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 297,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Credo Technology Group worth $122,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,047,084 shares of the company's stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 688,596 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 751,200 shares of the company's stock worth $70,515,000 after buying an additional 609,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,596,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 740,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,170,000 after buying an additional 510,905 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $292.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Latest Credo Technology Group News

Investors following CRDO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Credo is targeting more than $600 million in fiscal 2027 optical revenue, supported by AI-infrastructure demand, its ZeroFlap technology and broader customer adoption. This offers a potential growth driver, though the outlook faces competition. Credo's Optical Expansion: Can It Gain Ground Against Rivals?

Credo is targeting more than $600 million in fiscal 2027 optical revenue, supported by AI-infrastructure demand, its ZeroFlap technology and broader customer adoption. This offers a potential growth driver, though the outlook faces competition. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha preview recommended buying ahead of Credo’s second-quarter earnings, reflecting a bullish view into the report; the entry did not provide the article’s supporting details. Credo: Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

A Seeking Alpha preview recommended buying ahead of Credo’s second-quarter earnings, reflecting a bullish view into the report; the entry did not provide the article’s supporting details. Neutral Sentiment: Credo was scheduled to report earnings, making results and management’s outlook a near-term catalyst. Credo Technology Group Projected to Announce Earnings

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.49 and a 52-week high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Brennan sold 16,672 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,532,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,600,830 shares in the company, valued at $243,134,060.40. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Yat Lam sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $10,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,479,169 shares in the company, valued at $511,452,564.70. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,538 shares of company stock worth $67,200,077. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group designs and supplies high-speed connectivity solutions for data infrastructure, including data centers and networking systems. Its products help move data between processors, servers, switches and other equipment used in demanding, high-bandwidth environments. The company's offerings include active electrical cables, semiconductor and optical digital signal processing products, retimers, and other connectivity components. These solutions are used in applications such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

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