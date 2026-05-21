Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 262.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Credo Technology Group worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock worth $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $182.98 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 3.17.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,391,481.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,653,305.69. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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