Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 235,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Credo Technology Group worth $258,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4,900.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.49 and a 1-year high of $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.29.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.30 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $5,333,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,662,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,098,108,650.21. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Yat Lam sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $10,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,479,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,452,564.70. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,538 shares of company stock worth $67,200,077. 9.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.33.

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Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed connectivity products for data centers and other communications networks. Its solutions are designed to move data efficiently across electrical and optical connections, supporting applications such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications. The company's products include semiconductor devices such as digital signal processors and serializer/deserializer (SerDes) components, as well as active electrical cables and optical connectivity solutions.

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