Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock worth $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $218.41 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $218.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 3.17.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $207.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,391,481.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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