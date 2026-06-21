Creek Drive Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,000 Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

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Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.39. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 7,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $240,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,928. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,669.10. This represents a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 172,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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