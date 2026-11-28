State Street Corp lessened its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY - Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,423,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,679,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.36% of Crescent Energy worth $237,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 441.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,770 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.23 and a beta of 1.71. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Crescent Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent energy company focused on acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. Its operations include the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's assets are concentrated in U.S. producing regions, including the Eagle Ford in South Texas and the Uinta Basin in Utah. Crescent combines development of its existing properties with a strategy of pursuing acquisitions and other opportunities to build its portfolio.

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