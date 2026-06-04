Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 175,481 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 175,481 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,940,500 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 223.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,769 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,438 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ET opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates for Energy Transfer across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting improving profit expectations and supporting a more constructive view on the stock.

US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates for Energy Transfer across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting improving profit expectations and supporting a more constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now have a consensus “Buy” rating on Energy Transfer LP, indicating Wall Street remains generally favorable on the company’s prospects.

Analysts now have a consensus “Buy” rating on Energy Transfer LP, indicating Wall Street remains generally favorable on the company’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch reported ET outperformed peers on a strong trading day, which can attract momentum investors and signal relative strength in the midstream energy group.

MarketWatch reported ET outperformed peers on a strong trading day, which can attract momentum investors and signal relative strength in the midstream energy group. Neutral Sentiment: Energy Transfer announced the planned retirement of Co-CEO Marshall S. “Ma...” in a June 1 announcement. While leadership changes can matter, the market appears to be treating this as a routine transition for now. Energy Transfer announces planned retirement of Co-CEO McCrea

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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