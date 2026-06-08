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Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crestwood Capital Management increased its Netflix stake by 775% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 139,970 shares worth about $13.1 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted positions in Netflix, and hedge funds and other institutions now own about 80.93% of the company’s stock.
  • Netflix continues to draw positive attention from analysts and news flow, including a strong recent earnings beat, AI-driven product initiatives, and commentary that its core business remains solid despite recent stock weakness.
  • Five stocks we like better than Netflix.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 775.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,970 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 8.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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