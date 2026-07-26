Crh Plc $CRH Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,384 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 29,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE CRH opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. CRH's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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