Crh Plc $CRH Shares Purchased by Munro Partners

Munro Partners raised its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 3.6% of Munro Partners' holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Munro Partners owned about 0.16% of CRH worth $137,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 448,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $224,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 19,936 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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