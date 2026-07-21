Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG decreased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 43,873 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in CRH were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after buying an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CRH by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $258,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here