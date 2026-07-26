Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,694 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 59,059 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in CRH were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

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CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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