Criteo S.A. $CRTO Stock Position Cut by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 60,631 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Criteo by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 142.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Criteo Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.30. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $424.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

Further Reading

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