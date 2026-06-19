CrossGen Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.8% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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