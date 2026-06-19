CrossGen Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,135 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Valero Energy makes up about 3.0% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after buying an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $1,776,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,629.80. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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