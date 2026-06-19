CrossGen Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 884.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $349.10.

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Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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