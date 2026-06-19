CrossGen Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.6% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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