CrossGen Wealth LLC Invests $1.88 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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