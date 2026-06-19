CrossGen Wealth LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,715 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after buying an additional 105,664 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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