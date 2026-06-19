CrossGen Wealth LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. CME Group comprises approximately 1.6% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Article Title

CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Article Title

The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Negative Sentiment: CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Article Title

CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines repeated the lawsuit plan, suggesting the issue is the main driver of today’s weakness as investors focus on possible friction with regulators and the implications for future product approvals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CME Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Down 2.4%

CME stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $280.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. CME Group's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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