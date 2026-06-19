CrossGen Wealth LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Eaton comprises approximately 2.6% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Get Eaton alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $422.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $311.92 and a 12 month high of $435.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $403.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 215 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $419.02 per share, with a total value of $90,089.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,583.58. The trade was a 15.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here