Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $695.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $744.55 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.56 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $591.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here