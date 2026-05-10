Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,297 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,538.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,213.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,217.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,295.83. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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