Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 388,483 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,097 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 388,483 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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