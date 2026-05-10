Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,210 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,214,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,861,020 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $358,693,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,626,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,172 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $163,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $128,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1%

MPC opened at $245.02 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $261.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.25.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

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