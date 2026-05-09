Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.90.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

EMR stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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