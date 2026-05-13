Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,179,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.Brixmor Property Group's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is 85.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.18.

View Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brixmor Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brixmor Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Brixmor Property Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here