Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,275 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,622 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $253.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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