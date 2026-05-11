Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,195 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 359.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medpace by 205.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,879 shares of the company's stock worth $184,715,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Medpace

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Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $424.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.48 and a 12 month high of $628.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $467.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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