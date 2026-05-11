Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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