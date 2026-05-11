Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.67.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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