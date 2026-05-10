Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,149 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UBS Group by 254.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,601,589,000 after buying an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after buying an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 407.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $534,852,000 after buying an additional 10,516,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,917,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UBS Group by 248.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,325,276 shares of the bank's stock valued at $380,782,000 after buying an additional 6,650,862 shares in the last quarter.

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UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS to $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.94, both above the current consensus for the year. UBS earnings estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS to $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.94, both above the current consensus for the year. Positive Sentiment: UBS also got a favorable read from market commentary after reporting stronger first-quarter results recently, with the bank still being viewed as a growth story following its earnings beat. UBS Q1 EPS growth

UBS also got a favorable read from market commentary after reporting stronger first-quarter results recently, with the bank still being viewed as a growth story following its earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said UBS is considering U.S. acquisitions as a growth option, reinforcing the bank’s strategy to expand in its most important wealth-management market. UBS US growth acquisition option

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said UBS is considering U.S. acquisitions as a growth option, reinforcing the bank’s strategy to expand in its most important wealth-management market. Neutral Sentiment: UBS appointed Rick Penafiel as Market Executive for South Florida, a move that supports its wealth-management expansion in a key U.S. market, but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. UBS South Florida appointment

UBS appointed Rick Penafiel as Market Executive for South Florida, a move that supports its wealth-management expansion in a key U.S. market, but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be slightly pressured by a report that UBS was fined €6 million by Monaco over repeated anti-money-laundering failures, adding another compliance overhang. UBS Monaco fine

Investor sentiment may be slightly pressured by a report that UBS was fined €6 million by Monaco over repeated anti-money-laundering failures, adding another compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: UBS also appeared in third-party data showing large ownership reductions in some portfolio holdings, which may reflect broader portfolio rebalancing rather than a direct fundamental issue for UBS itself. UBS holdings activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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