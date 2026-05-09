Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,716 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $346,076,000 after buying an additional 863,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amgen by 71.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $383,254,000 after buying an additional 567,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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