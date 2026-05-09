Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,671 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Popular worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 540 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the bank's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Popular Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.48. Popular had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $816.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Maria Cristin Gonzalez-Noguera sold 6,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $920,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,480.05. This trade represents a 35.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $204,373.35. Following the sale, the director owned 3,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,002.75. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,651 shares of company stock worth $4,575,135. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $141.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Popular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Popular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Popular from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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