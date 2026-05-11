Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 50.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $87,618,330. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,950.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.79 and a 1 year high of $2,018.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,215.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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