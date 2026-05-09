Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,901 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 95,861 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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