Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 32,489 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,676 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 452,848 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,386 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 13.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $124.82 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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