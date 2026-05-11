Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 40,821 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE ST opened at $44.92 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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